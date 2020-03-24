Odette in Singapore Secures No.1 Spot in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants for Second Consecutive Year

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants was announced in a virtual event streamed throughout the region on Tuesday 24th March. The 2020 list includes seven new entries, with Japan the best-represented nation boasting 12 restaurants.

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, said: "We are, of course, experiencing unprecedented times in the restaurant sector across Asia. It is more important than ever to support restaurants all over the continent in their recovery, to recognise each other's achievements over the last 12 months and broadcast a message of solidarity."

Odette in Singapore claimed top honours for a second year, retaining the dual titles of The Best Restaurant in Asiaand The Best Restaurant in Singapore.

Individual Country Awards :

Japan

Den (No.3) retains the title of The Best Restaurant in Japan while La Cime (No.10) in Osaka has double reason to be proud. As well as rising four places, the restaurant's chef, Yusuke Takada, is this year's recipient of the peer-voted Inedit Damm Chefs' Choice Award.

Newcomers to the list include Tokyo restaurants Ode (No.35) and Inua (49).

Japanese chefs were also honoured in individual award categories. Yoshihiro Murataof Kikunoi restaurant in Kyoto is this year's recipient of the American Express Icon Award while Natsuko Shoji of Été claims the Asia's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Valrhona.

Greater China

Hong Kong restaurant The Chairman (No.2) claims the title of The Best Restaurant in China, sponsored by Cinco Jotas.

Hong Kong counts eight restaurants on the list, including Amber (No.31), the 2020 winner of the Sustainable Restaurant Award, sponsored by Beronia. The award is presented to the restaurant with the highest environmental and social responsibility rating, as determined by 50 Best's audit partner Food Made Good Global.

Chef André Chiang has a new restaurant on the list in the form of Sichuan Moon in Wynn Palace, Macau. Debuting at No.23, Sichuan Moon claims the Highest New Entry Award, sponsored by Legle.

Mume (No.18) retains the title of The Best Restaurant in Taiwan, sponsored by Dalmore, for a second year while JL Studio, the 2019 recipient of the Miele One To Watch Award, enters the list at No.26.

Thailand

Sühring (No.6) claims the coveted title of The Best Restaurant in Thailandfor the first time.Thailand's seven entries include newcomer 80/20, debuting at No.47.

Sorn rises 32 places to No.16 this year, making the Bangkok restaurant the 2020 recipient of the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Aspire Lifestyles.

Singapore

In Singapore, chef Björn Frantzén's Zén makes a dramatic debut on the list at No.28. A fine-dining institution in Singapore since 1994, Les Amis (No.11) is this year's winner of the prestigious Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award.

South Korea

South Korea features three restaurants on the 2020 list, including first-time entry Hansikgonggan (No.34), headed by Cho Hee-sook, who is named Asia's Best Female Chef 2020. The popular Mingles (No.14) holds its title as The Best Restaurant in Korea for a fifth consecutive year.

Regional

Ministry of Crab in Colombo (No.30) is named The Best Restaurant in Sri Lankawhile Locavore (No.37) in Bali claims The Best Restaurant in Indonesiatitle.

Indian Accent is awarded The Best Restaurant in Indiafor a sixth year while Bukhara re-enters the list at No.45. Masque in Mumbai is the 2020 winner of the Miele One To Watch Award.

Other country winners include Toyo Eatery (No.44), winning The Best Restaurant in Philippinestitle for a second year.

