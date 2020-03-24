Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2020) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a California based pharmaceutical company, and the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana today announce a new relationship in the fight against COVID-19.

Anticipating a substantial increase in United States cases of COVID-19, the two are working together to gain FDA emergency approval for the Vivera Pharmaceuticals powered by Pharmact AG CoV-2 Rapid Test, a novel rapid testing kit manufactured by Pharmact AG, a leading German manufacturer of rapid diagnostic testing kits.

As States around the country issue mandatory stay-at-home orders, and with no definitive end in sight to this global crisis, there will be a significant increase in the need for reliable testing to adequately serve those who need the most support. The CoV-2 Rapid Test provides results at 20 minutes, making it ideal for point of care testing and triage of large patient populations. This proprietary assay does not require additional equipment or use of already overburdened third-party laboratories.

Both groups firmly believe that addressing this pandemic requires decisive action on a national scale. Every part of the county has been deeply affected, with millions of Americans, and the communities they support, in need of immediate solutions.

"Vivera's focus on patient health is why we look forward to working closely with the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. Vivera is here to support Tribal leaders and their efforts in ensuring healthcare for not only their people, but those across the country that are affected. As more cases of community infections develop, healthcare providers need to stay ahead of the diagnostic curve," stated Paul Edalat, CEO of Vivera Pharmaceuticals.

"As the First People of this land we carry the genetic memory of the devastation pandemics cause, but in this present moment of crisis we are one tribe," said David Sickey, Tribal Chairman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. "COVID-19 does not discriminate. The virus doesn't care what ethnicity we are or what our political ideology is. We are facing an invisible enemy that we must unite to defeat. The CoV-2 Rapid Test brings visibility to this faceless foe so that our heroes on the frontlines, the doctors, nurses and first responders, know where to take the fight and how to treat our fellow citizens who have contracted the virus. Fear is stoked by the unknown. With these tests we can reduce the fear factor for people across the United States."

Vivera and the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana expect to begin offering the Rapid Test as early as this week under the temporary approval mechanisms set forth by the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization guidelines.

For more information regarding the Vivera Pharmaceuticals powered by Pharmact AG CoV-2 Rapid Test, and ordering information for healthcare providers, please visit viverapharma.com.

About the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana



Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6166/53712_Coushattalogo.jpg

After many years and hardships, including being illegally "terminated" without legislation during the Eisenhower administration, the Coushatta Tribe was officially re-recognized by the United States Government in 1973 and marked a major turning point in tribal history in 1985 with the election by popular vote of the first Coushatta tribal government.



From their earliest days as a proud, hard-working people struggling to maintain long-standing traditions in the face of possible relocation, the Coushatta Indians have endured and overcome every hardship they have faced and have remained on tribal lands in and around Elton, Louisiana, since the 1800s. Despite serious setbacks and some population dispersal, the tribe's character and ideals have not only held fast, but have been strengthened. The Coushatta language, Koasati, is still spoken as a first language in the Coushatta community today.



The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana owns and operates Coushatta Casino Resort, which employs more than 2,400 area residents. For more information about the Tribe, visit www.koasatiheritage.org. For more information about the Coushatta Casino Resort, visit www.coushattacasinoresort.com

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for a variety of indications.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of therapeutic compounds. The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

thinkHERO

Patrick Piette, CFA for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

416-526-9911

viverapharma.com

investorrelations@viverapharma.com



Press Inquiries:

thinkHERO

Karin Elz, for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

416-992-9848

viverapharma.com

press@viverapharma.com





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53712