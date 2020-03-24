Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2020) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Thomas Young of Fairfax, VA, to its board of directors. Mr. Young has also been appointed Chairman of the Board's Compensation Committee.

Mr. Young has been a respected investor, adviser, and board member for companies across many sectors for almost 20 years. Since 2008, he has served as an activist investor in both healthy and distressed businesses and has been a director of a private equity firm focused on the energy industry. As an investor, Mr. Young has played key roles in both the formation of new companies as well as the stewardship and turn-around of existing businesses across a broad range of industries. A highly acclaimed guest speaker at top-tier U.S. undergraduate and graduate business schools, Mr. Young has also been a popular panelist at investment conferences across the world, and regularly quoted in leading business and industry trade publications. Mr. Young is a graduate from the University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce, where he graduated with honors.

"We are excited to have David join the board of CENTR Brands Corp.," said Joseph Meehan, CEO of the Company. "His decades of corporate and investing experience bring added professional strength to our team. He is a fantastic addition to the Company at a critical time in our growth story".

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is a better beverage company, involved in the development and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages for the global market. The Company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverage.

