AmeriCann, Inc.: AmeriCann Comments on Constructive Protective Measures for Massachusetts Medical Patients

Medical Cannabis Businesses Deemed an Essential service and Will Continue to Operate During the "Stay At Home" Advisory

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCQB:ACAN), a cannabis company that is developing state-of-the-art cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities, commented on the medical cannabis protections enacted for Massachusetts.

In an announcement on Monday, Massachusetts Governor Baker deemed medical cannabis businesses as an essential service during the newly implemented "Stay At Home Advisory" in response to the COVID- 19 pandemic. The advisory starts today, March 24 and is scheduled through April 7th.

This means the supply chain for medical cannabis will not be interrupted and medical patients will continue to have access to medicine. This includes medical dispensaries, cultivation facilities, production facilities, and home delivery to patients.

"We applaud Governor Baker's actions to ensure that medical patients in Massachusetts continue to have access to medical cannabis during the "Stay at Home' advisory period," stated AmeriCann Chief Executive Officer Tim Keogh.

Massachusetts joins New York, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan and other states sanctioning measures that maintain access for cannabis patients.

AmeriCann's Ben Barton stated, "In Massachusetts, and nationally, medical cannabis has evolved from what was once tolerated reluctantly by many leaders to what they now recognize as "essential." AmeriCann's Joint Venture partner recently commenced operations at AmeriCann's Massachusetts Cannabis Center ("MCC") in Freetown, MA. The initial phase of the development, Building 1, is a 30,000 square foot state-of-the-art cultivation and processing facility, 100 percent of which is occupied by Bask, Inc., an existing Massachusetts licensed vertically integrated cannabis operator. Building 1 is an operating, licensed medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility, which supports Bask's medical dispensary, home delivery service, and wholesale partners. To ensure business continuity and the safety of its patients and employees, AmeriCann and Bask have proactively adopted operational improvements based on guidance from the Center for Disease Control, the Cannabis Control Commission ("CCC"), and other agencies from the Commonwealth. "The Massachusetts CCC has done a tremendous job of providing guidance to cannabis operators and improving access for patients, including allowing telephonic certifications for new and renewing patients," said Keogh. About AmeriCann, Inc.

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCQB:ACAN) is a cannabis company that is developing cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities.

AmeriCann uses greenhouse technology which is superior to the current industry standard of growing cannabis in warehouse facilities under artificial lights. According to industry experts, by capturing natural sunlight, greenhouses use 25 percent fewer lights, and utility bills are up to 75 percent less than in typical warehouse cultivation facilities. As such, AmeriCann's Cannopy System enables cannabis to be produced with a greatly reduced carbon footprint, making the final product less expensive. Additionally, greenhouse construction costs are nearly half of warehouse construction costs.

AmeriCann is also designing GMP Certified cannabis extraction and product manufacturing infrastructure. Through a wholly-owned subsidiary, AmeriCann Brands, Inc., the Company intends to secure licenses to produce cannabis infused products including beverages, edibles, topicals and concentrates. AmeriCann Brands, Inc. plans to operate a Marijuana Product Manufacturing business at the Massachusetts Cannabis Center with over 40,000 square feet of state-of-the art extraction and product manufacturing infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

