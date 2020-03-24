Grays Peak Capital Acquires Nosh Foods Brand

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 24 , 20 20 / Grays Peak Capital has purchased Nosh Foods, an emerging leader in the baby and toddler food category in Los Angeles, California, for an undisclosed sum. The brand leverages an innovative specialized snack format targeted for infants, toddlers and little kids focused on the fast-growing organic market. This acquisition brings together a family of brands to support prenatal, infant feeding and toddler eating and snacking. With products in over 7,000 stores in the U.S., the acquisition of Nosh brings immediate retail expansion and increased reach to NurturMe's distribution network. The transaction marks the continued expansion of Grays Peak into the organic food category which also includes the Healthy Mama and NurturMe brands.

The current size of the US Baby / Tot Snacking is approximately +$450M and the Size of US Baby Food (Snacking + Purees) is approximately $1.8B and growing, according to IRI Market Advantage.

Jason Becker, CEO of Nosh Foods, stated, "We expect this transaction to accelerate our expansion of Nosh Foods in North America and our initiatives internationally. Grays Peak will provide resources and expertise to build out a direct-to-consumer and omnichannel digital approach across the multiple brands."

"The Nosh acquisition brings a unique product line and trusted brand with an experienced management team. The merged entity will combine operational resources to innovate in the marketplace and expand the company and product offering." stated Scott Stevens, founder of Grays Peak Capital.

About Nosh Foods

Nosh Foods (www.noshfoods.com) is a leader in the baby, toddler and little kids organic food and snacking category that is leveraging its innovative product portfolio.

Founded in 2016, Nosh products are distributed in national retailers such as Target, Kroger, Walmart, Meijer and HEB. The company launched with its flagship teething wafer platform and has expanded its offerings to a wide variety of innovative formats for babies and toddlers, to include Peanut Butter Puffs and Whole Grain with Chickpea Puffs.

"We're committed to re-imagining organic snacks for little ones, unafraid to overturn convention. The company is focused on making products that better solve snack time, with delicious snacks that parents can feel good about, so they can focus on enjoying more smiles. Less fuss, more smiles."

About NurturMe

Launched in 2011, NurturMe (www.nurturme.com) offers solutions specifically formulated for ingredient sensitive consumers across the continuum of conception, prenatal, nursing, postpartum and ongoing life. Customers have included Walmart, Sam's Club, Costco, Kroger, CVS, Meijer, Target, Whole Foods, BuyBuy Baby, etc. NurturMe cares about the environment and strive to ensure that they create the smallest footprint possible. By partnering with like-minded companies, we reduce the amount of waste, pollution and packaging possible. All our cartons are FSC certified, which means they came from responsible forestries. Globally there are 120 million of births per year. The brand addresses the global pregnancy and nursing market opportunity.

About Grays Peak Capital

Grays Peak Capital (www.grayspeakcapital.com) is a global investment firm that manages assets focused on public market, private equity, real estate and credit. The firm is focused on identifying emerging business trends and technologies across a variety of industries. The firm endeavors to invest in companies that are creating innovation and disruption within their respective industry. Our portfolio includes multinational brands that have created value by disrupting industries and embracing technology led innovation.

Contact: Email: info@grayspeakcapital.com or IR@grayspeakcapital.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Grays Peak Capital (the "Company") or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company's ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies, (vi) management's ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Grays Peak Capital