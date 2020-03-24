Franc Raffalli, president of the Photovoltaic Professions Group of the French Building Federation spoke to pv magazine about the impact of the coronavirus on the French PV industry.From pv magazine France. "All our projects are at a standstill," the president of the Photovoltaic Professions Group of the French Building Federation has told pv magazine. Franc Raffalli added: "Even if we wanted to continue we could not: the industry is halted for several reasons." Publicly-funded solar projects and private large scale schemes have all been paused amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Raffalli. ...

