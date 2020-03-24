Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2020) - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to announce results from rock sampling from the Tango target at the Green Springs gold project located on the Cortez Trend in Nevada.

Contact Gold Rock Sampling Highlights - Tango Target:

There are 26 samples ranging from 0.1 g/t Au to 1.52 g/t Au across the target area

Separately 7 samples with +20 g/t Ag not associated with gold mineralized samples

1.52 g/t Au is the best gold-in-rock sample

172 g/t Ag is the best silver-in-rock sample

Target measures 500 x 250 metres where exposed, and dips shallowly to the west under cover.

"Tango is the most obvious drill target I have ever seen and represents yet another large-scale gold occurrence hosted at the highly altered and gold mineralized Pilot Shale formation at Green Springs. It has never been drilled due to the lack of permits to do so. My team believes that Tango has strong potential to yield a large gold discovery and with all exploration permits now in place, it is a high priority for drilling in later 2020," said Matt Lennox-King, President & CEO of Contact Gold. "Much of our rationale for acquiring Green Springs was to begin aggressively testing for one million + ounce Alligator Ridge type deposits hosted at the base of the Pilot shale formation. USMX was only interested in mining the outcropping gold mineralization hosted in the basal Chainman shale, and as such, only a very small percentage of the holes tested for Alligator Ridge type deposits."

The Tango Target is hosted in the Pilot Shale at the contact with the underlying Guilmette limestone; the same horizon that hosts drilled gold mineralization at the Alpha Zone, located 500m to the South (see news release January 14, 2020). At Tango, the lower Pilot Shale formation is intensely silicified with strong hematite and hydrothermal barite alteration, and dips shallowly west beneath unaltered upper Pilot Shale. A large gold-in-soil anomaly with values ranging from 122 ppb Au to 1070 ppb Au was outlined by previous operators over an area measuring 500 m x 250 m. Contact Gold geologists mapped and rock sampled the northern portion of Tango in early winter 2019, with 26 rock samples collected before snow cover arrived. The highest gold samples grading +1 g/t were collected from strongly decalcified, oxidized Pilot Shale adjacent to the intensely silicified Pilot Shale. Contact Gold intends to build roads and drill pads in 2020 to facilitate an initial drill program at Tango.

The Green Springs project is fully permitted under a 70-acre Plan of Operations permit from the United States Forestry Service, which covers drilling and exploration activities across all known zones and certain key targets. Contact Gold completed 1,300 metres in 10 drill holes at the Alpha, Echo, Charlie and Bravo zones in its first drill program at Green Springs in 2019. Drilling by Contact Gold returned significant intervals of oxidized gold mineralization in all zones.

2019 Drill Highlights include:

4.09 g/t Au over 38.10 m in hole GS19-09 (Echo, news release January 28, 2020 )

1.02 g/t Au over 22.86 m in hole GS19-10 (Bravo, news release February 12, 2020 )

1.68 g/t Au over 35.05 m in hole GS19-03 (Alpha, news release January 14, 2020)

For a map of the Tango Target please click:

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/Green-Springs-Tango-20200324.jpg

For a map of the Alpha Zone to Tango Target area please click:

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/GS-Alpha-to-Tango-20200324.jpg

For a location map of the Green Springs target areas, please click:

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/GS-Targets-20200324.jpg

Contact Gold signed a purchase option agreement with Ely Gold Royalties to acquire an undivided 100% interest in Green Springs in July 2019. Green Springs is an early stage exploration property and does not contain any mineral resource estimates as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource estimate at Green Springs.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vance Spalding, CPG, VP Exploration, Contact Gold, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Drill intercepts were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05 metres averaging 0.14 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metres of material averaging less than 0.14 ppm gold for low grade intervals and higher grade intervals were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05 metres averaging 1.00 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metres of assays averaging less than 1.00 ppm gold. Gravimetric assays are used for all Fire Assays above 4.00 ppm gold. Cyanide solubility assays are completed on all Fire Assays greater than 0.1 g/t. True width of drilled mineralization is unknown, but owing to the apparent flat lying nature of mineralization, is estimated to generally be at least 70% of drilled thickness. Quality Assurance / Quality Control consists of regular insertion of certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicates. All failures are followed up and resolved whenever possible with additional investigation whenever such an event occurs. All assays are completed at ALS Chemex; an ISO 17025:2005 accredited lab. Check assays are completed at a second, reputable assay lab after the program is complete.

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on producing district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin, Independence and Northern Nevada Rift gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position comprises approximately 140 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and resource definition stage.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com.

