A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest success story which reveals how big data in logistics can reduce the delivery time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005059/en/

Benefits of big data in logistics (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the big data analytics experts at Quantzig,Big data is revolutionizing many fields of business, and logistics analytics is one of them. The complex and dynamic nature of logistics, along with the reliance on many moving parts that can create bottlenecks at any point in the supply chain, make logistics a perfect use case for big data.

Big data in logistics can be used to streamline factory functions, and to give transparency to the entire supply chain. Request a FREE proposal to know how big data can give you logistics visibility.

The client was a leading service provider who was looking forward to reducing the delivery time and inventory level. The client also wanted to come up with an approach which is predominantly consumer-centric and will result in minimizing the delivery time. The main objective behind approaching the Quantzig's experts was to create an interoperability model to enable collaboration among different channels like manufacturers, suppliers, etc.

Contact us to know how big data in logistics can transform your supply chain while improving business efficiency.

The big data analytics experts at Quantzig offered detailed insights on driving supply chain innovation. Which helped the client drive operational efficiency.

Quantzig's big data analytics solutions provided benefits that helped the client to:

Enhance operational efficiency with the help of real-time route optimization

Devise new business models to drive supply chain innovation

To gain insights into big data trends impacting logistics operations, request a FREE demo

This big data analytics engagement provided predictive insights on:

Analyzing data sets to make better-informed business decisions

Implementing a real-time route optimization plan

To read more about how we logistics visibility and supply chain innovations, request more information

The success story provides comprehensive on how Quantzig's big data in logistics solutions helped the client to ensure better operational efficiency. This engagement also helped the client to devise a business model for small and medium-sized stores. This success story also talks about how big data in logistics helped in knowing customer buying patterns and market trends.

Recent Success Stories:

Enhancing Sales Performance with the Help of Pricing Analytics for a Wine and Spirits Manufacturer

Geospatial Data Analytics Location Intelligence: How Is It Helping Government Bodies Curb Coronavirus?

Tackling Coronavirus's Impact on the Canadian Grocery Retail Supply Chain with the Help of Supply Chain Operations Analytics a Case Study

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005059/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us