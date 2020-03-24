Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A117ME ISIN: US01609W1027 Ticker-Symbol: AHLA 
Xetra
24.03.20
14:51 Uhr
168,40 Euro
+7,20
+4,47 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
168,20
168,80
15:08
168,20
168,80
15:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALIBABA
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR168,40+4,47 %
CLOUDFLARE INC--