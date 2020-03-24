Panini SpA, a global leader in check truncation and secure identity solutions, has collaborated with company shareholders to contribute €100,000 to the communities where its employees live and work to help with the emergency response to COVID-19. Panini's deep connections to its local communities are based on 75 years of operation in Torino, Italy and 25 years in Dayton, Ohio. The company recognizes the tremendous burden, health crisis and impact on its local communities caused by COVID-19, and this action has been taken to directly support the need for critical care, research, social assistance, and economic support.

According to Panini's CEO Michael Pratt, "Panini understands its responsibility and obligation to help our communities fight this terrible virus and provide assistance to those suffering from its devastating consequences." The company notes the contribution was made possible by the tireless efforts and dedication of Panini's global employees in combination with Panini's concerned and compassionate shareholders. "Companies have a social responsibility to be part of the solution and demonstrate leadership by contributing to the relief effort while sustaining the future economy by acting responsibly towards employees, suppliers and clients," says Pratt. "Our communities need help now

Panini's contribution has been made to the following organizations.

Ospedale Amedeo di Savoia is a leading microbiology and virology laboratory, and the reference center for Piedmont the northwestern Italian region of which Torino is the capital for the diagnosis and treatment of infectious disease and testing for the identification and management of these diseases using highly advanced molecular biological technologies.

Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche Mario Negri conducts research to improve people's health and well-being including studies of the functional mechanisms of living organisms, underlying causes of diseases, treatment effectiveness, preventive measures, and scientific public information campaigns.

The Dayton Foundation is a nonprofit organization helping Dayton area residents since 1921. Their COVID-19 fund was formed in collaboration with United Way of Greater Dayton to provide flexible resources to nonprofits at the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

Kettering Medical Center Foundation improves the life of people in southwest Ohio through excellence in healthcare, research and education, and is part of a nonprofit network that includes eight hospitals, Kettering College, and over 120 outpatient facilities.

About Panini

Founded in Turin, Italy, Panini has enabled clients to capitalize on shifts in the global payments processing market for seventy-five years. Panini has a rich history of technology innovation, leveraging the company's expertise in research development. Panini's market leading solutions are based on state-of-the-art engineering resources and ISO 9001 quality certified production. Panini boasts the world's largest deployed base of check imaging systems and offers an expanding range of branch transformation solutions including intelligent capture, instant issuance, and secure identity options for reliable and user-friendly customer authentication. The company operates on a global scale and has direct subsidiaries in the United States covering North America and in Brazil covering Latin American markets.

For more information visit www.panini.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005417/en/

Contacts:

Jessica Back, Communications

jess.back@panini.com

+1 937.308.4329