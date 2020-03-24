KNIME, the company behind the open-source software for fast and intuitive access to advanced data science, today announced in light of COVID-19 that its annual conference KNIME Spring Summit will move online, starting Monday, March 30, and running through the month of April 2020.

Register for the virtual KNIME Spring Summit at www.knime.com/about/events/knime-spring-summit-virtually-everywhere-mar-2020.

"For many years, the summit has been our main event to bring the KNIME community together," said Michael Berthold, co-founder and CEO of KNIME. "We are doing our best to reflect that spirit through our online event, trying to put selected presentations online and allowing for at least some direct interaction with the core KNIME team through dedicated Q&A sessions. On a positive note, by streaming the summit, people can participate from anywhere, and we look forward to connecting all those home offices across the world."

The online summit offers an opportunity for IT planners, data team managers and data scientists working remotely to take a day and learn how open-source KNIME Analytics Platform easily allows them to create visual data science workflows that can solve everyday problems. KNIME Server, the commercial complement to the Analytics Platform, enables upgrading to enterprise-grade deployment, collaboration and management to meet team and company growing needs.

On Monday, March 30, the virtual classroom doors open with a variety of courses on beginner and advanced data science, data wrangling, as well as courses on big data and machine learning.

On Wednesday, April 1, the following highlighted summit talks will be livestreamed:

The Future of Data Science: Integrated Deployment, by Michael Berthold

What's New and Cooking in KNIME, by Bernd Wiswedel and Jim Falgout

Closing keynote by Dean Abbott, by custom of a long-standing KNIME Summit tradition

Throughout the month of April, the Virtual Summit will continue with presentations by KNIME users, interactive webinars and more.

Sessions and webinars are free of charge. Courses are available at a reduced price of 50 euros ($55) per class.

To sign up for virtual classroom sessions or to view the livestreamed talks, please visit www.knime.com/about/events/knime-spring-summit-virtually-everywhere-mar-2020.

Registered participants will receive links to their designated sessions one day prior to the scheduled session.

About KNIME

KNIME provides open-source software for fast and intuitive access to advanced data science. At the core is the open-source KNIME Analytics Platform, a visual workbench providing a wide range of state-of-the-art analytics tools and techniques to handle any use case from basics to highly advanced. It is complemented by the commercial KNIME Server which makes data science productive in the enterprise, while staying in the same software environment for deployment, collaboration, management and optimization. The visionary open approach has been guiding the team, its software and the global community for over a decade. Headquartered in Zurich, KNIME has offices in Austin TX, Konstanz and Berlin. Learn more at www.knime.com.

KNIME, KNIME Analytics Platform and KNIME Server are trademarks of KNIME. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

