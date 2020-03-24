Marketing is both a lucrative and a rewarding career for the right person. However, not every marketer is going to achieve success. Kristopher Kale Sligh explains why that is.

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / So you want to be a marketer then? That's great to hear! There are a lot of opportunities and directions that you can take in this industry, and if you are both ambitious and skilled enough, you can find a lot of success in it. However, that is not to say that it is all sunshine and rainbows. It is, after all, a career, not a game, which means that if you make the wrong decisions in it, you can very quickly find yourself failing in it. Kristopher Kale Sligh explains the things to avoid if you want to have a long, fulfilling career.

Kristopher Kale Sligh: Things marketers do that do them in

Marketing a product, person, company, what have you, can be a delicate balancing act. One mistake can, if you are not careful, throw a wrench into the whole operation, Kristopher Kale Sligh points out. All too many marketers, unfortunately, do not think about what their goal is. Money is also a frequent smoking gun for a failed marketer or marketing campaign in various different ways. It can be due to not properly budgeting your campaign properly (or even at all), or it can be that you underestimated how much money a campaign will ultimately cost you. If you are a marketer with a high degree of significance, Kristopher Kale Sligh explains, you may not have to worry as much about taking a financial hit due to a mix up with the budget, but at the same time, overspending or failing to properly plan your budget can create a negative reputation for you and your marketing firm, such that companies may be reticent to work with you. Even if you are exceptional in other ways, companies tend not to like it when their marketing campaigns cost them more money than you told them, Kristopher Kale Sligh points out.

Perhaps the biggest thing that does marketers in, Kristopher Kale Sligh explains, is not thinking about why they failed in the past. Failure is not necessary to be a good marketer, but it is certainly helpful knowledge. After all, once you fail, you suddenly have knowledge of what not to do, right? Like pretty much all marketers, Kristopher Kale Sligh has skinned his knee more than once, but learning caution and figuring out why you skinned your knee can make a huge impact on your future career. It is a thing that Kristopher Kale Sligh has not forgotten and certainly will not. So, when you do inevitably fail, don't feel like it's the end of your career. Pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and keep going to where you want to be in your life.

