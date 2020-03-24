A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article The flourishing future of e-commerce in Canada. This blog covers:

The current e-commerce landscape in Canada

Why Canada's e-commerce market will flourish in the near future

"Approximately eight in ten Canadians shop online, and they are gradually buying more often, more items, and across product categories. For companies who want to venture into e-commerce business in Canada, now's the time!" says a manufacturing industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Canadians are spending more time online in 2019 than ever before and this trend is expected to continue and boost the future of e-commerce in Canada.

The e-commerce sector in Canada continues to gain momentum, giving the future of e-commerce in the region a positive signal for growth. While several Canadians prefer to shop from Canadian online retailers, the availability of varieties on cross-border websites are attracting many shoppers towards US and European e-commerce players as well. Though the future of e-commerce in Canada looks bright, the fact remains that not all Canadian provinces are experiencing the same e-commerce growth. Regions such as Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec recorded the highest e-commerce growth compared to other provinces in Canada. The future of e-commerce in Canada will largely rely on enhanced buying experiences that are rooted in personalization, convenience, and a consistent, timely buying experience across all channels.

Some of the key factors driving the growth of the e-commerce sector in Canada include:

Falling shipping time and prices

The increased spending on online shopping by Canadian customers is largely fueled by the decreasing shipping costs in the country. As several major online retailers are now offering free or affordable shipping on a large variety of products, Canadian shoppers are now able to purchase online more frequently and without having to shell out excess money. However, the charges for coast to coast shipping may still remain high.

Developing omnichannel capabilities

Majority of the Canadian population is located in urban areas and the prices of coast to coast shipping are rising. As a result, we can expect to see more omni-channel initiatives in the future of retail in Canada. New e-commerce trends such as ship to store and store pickup have worked well with Canadian shoppers and have helped to change their mindset to become more accustomed to shopping online without immediately losing the brick and mortar store experience.

Weak Canada dollar and cross border purchases

E-commerce companies in Canada are adding products outside their traditional product scope into their offerings. One of the prime reasons behind this is the weakening Canadian dollar against other currencies. This has resulted in fewer cross-border orders because it will cost more with the current unfavorable currency exchange rates for Canadian customers. Moreover, the shipping costs of importing from another country would also prove to be higher.



