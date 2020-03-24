Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems analyzes how the impact of coronavirus has disrupted E-commerce supply chains. The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected lives globally and controlling the current situation is of utmost importance for businesses across industries.

While many enterprises have dedicated teams and risk management departments who are experienced in dealing with supply chain disruptions, for many E-commerce businesses this kind of e-commerce supply chain disruption is a new event that many are unprepared for. Since disruptions in supply chain operations can impact businesses significantly, there is a growing need for businesses to devise a better supply network. However, it's critical to understand and predict how your customers and competitors will respond to the economic downturn. For some, it may turn out to be a golden opportunity to pick up market share, build customer loyalty, and implement better ecommerce supply chain models. For others, demand may plummet and swift action on supply chain revamp and marketing changes may be needed. Considering many such factors, its crucial to note that there is no golden rule to drive supply chain efficiency other than understanding your customers and the current market conditions.

Leading ecommerce giants are now leveraging supply chain analytics to analyze different scenarios to effectively monitor the situation and carry out preventive measures to overcome complexities.

Quantzig's supply analytics capabilities can help you leverage data-driven insights to analyze the current situation in the following ways:

Real-time monitoring to tackle supply chain disruptions Risk assessments to analyze supply chain risks Route and inventory planning based on the latest market conditions OTIF optimization to identify key factors affecting compliance related to carrier, equipment availability, warehouse, and lane traffic

For ecommerce organizations looking to leverage analytics, it's crucial to note that the industry as a whole is fraught with challenges. And to add to their woes, the regulatory environment is getting stricter with new, advanced technologies paving their way into mainstream business operations. The additional pressures on the ecommerce supply chain are now promoting businesses to seek innovative paths to drive profits, and what better way to do so than through the use of advanced supply chain analytics solutions.

