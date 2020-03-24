The winners in the Baltic nation's first clean energy auction will be announced by June 20. With the exercise rated according to the expected output of the facilities allocated, the government has committed to procure 5 GW worth of facilities, from a total 16.3 GW offered by bidders.Estonia's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications has revealed it received project proposals from 17 bidders in the country's first renewable energy auction, launched in late November. The procurement exercise is measured by the amount of electricity the facilities allocated would be expected to generate ...

