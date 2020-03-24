The ASSEMBLY Show: Registration For The 2020 ASSEMBLY Show Now Open; Exhibit Hall Nearly 90% Sold

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / BNP Media, producers of The 8th Annual ASSEMBLY Show announced that registration is now open for the 2020 event scheduled for October 27-29 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. Engineers and assembly manufacturing professionals can take advantage of the early bird rates for this three-day event that will offer dynamic workshops, a stellar education program and access to 300+ exhibiting companies on an expansive trade show floor. To register and to obtain the latest information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com.

"Our staff has been working diligently to develop timely and informative educational offerings, networking events and exhibit hall activities that make The ASSEMBLY Show an important, must-attend industry event for the assembly manufacturing industry," said Scott Wolters, Chief Events Officer, BNP Media, producers of the event. "We look forward to a safe and productive gathering for the industry in October and will continue to follow the suggestions of the U.S and state public health departments, as they develop." Click here for updates on our COVID 19-Coronavirus message.

The exhibit hall will open on Tuesday, October 27 with The Taste of Rosemont Welcome Reception from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm and will give attendees the perfect opportunity to meet with exhibitors including Gold Sponsor PROMESS; Silver Sponsors ASG, SCHUNK and Universal Robots; and Bronze Sponsors Orbitform, and Schmidt Technology. The exhibit hall will also be open on Wednesday, October 28 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and Thursday, October 29 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm. For the most up to date list of vendors, click here. For information about exhibiting or sponsorships, click here to contact the ASSEMBLY Show sales staff.

Buyers and users of assembly equipment, products or services in manufacturing plants should plan to attend the only event focused exclusively on assembly technology, equipment and products. Register by June 30 using code AMZN and be entered in a drawing to win one of five $100 Amazon gift cards, which can be redeemed at the Show in October. Registration is open, click here for more information.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY ( www.assemblymag.com ), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media ( www.bnpmedia.com ), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-475-4441(office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582169/Registration-For-The-2020-ASSEMBLY-Show-Now-Open-Exhibit-Hall-Nearly-90-Sold