Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, collaborated with a leading commercial transport solutions provider and helped them deploy a supplier performance scorecard and dashboard to improve supplier monitoring and business performance. Quantzig, through its supplier performance dashboards that leverage big data and artificial intelligence, aims to help enterprises tackle all supply chain challenges facing them.

To be successful in the competitive business environment of today, businesses cannot operate in isolation and only rely on their performance. They are highly dependent on the performance of the supply chain as well, not least the suppliers. This increases the need for supplier performance assessments that help evaluate and ensure that the suppliers adhere to industry standards and perform accordingly. To increase the understanding of the suppliers' performances, the current status, and historical development, and the supply chain processes, businesses must integrate data and compile the most relevant performance metrics into a supplier performance dashboard.

In our experience in devising custom dashboards and supplier performance scorecards for clients from various business verticals, we witnessed a common pattern that suggested that no standardized way for evaluating suppliers exist within the purchasing units of businesses from various segments. However, different levels of follow-up exist in and between the different business units as well as between supply chain and other departments.

The supplier performance dashboarding solutions offered by Quantzig have helped leading businesses fulfill the following requirements:

Develop and deploy advanced supplier performance dashboards that provide an overview of each core supplier and the KPIs that represent the most important criteria for performance evaluation

Ability to track trends over time to identify improved or worsened performance

Flexible supplier performance dashboards that offer the ability to drill down or aggregate the data to the supplier group level, contract, and flow level to view the supplier's level of performance within different regions and specific flows

Many companies struggle with a vast amount of information, generated by disparate reporting systems. The relevant data is not readily accessible when the decision-maker is in direct need of specific information. It is in this context that the supplier performance scorecard and dashboard are relevant. Advanced supplier performance dashboards and scorecards act as a layered information delivery system that collects information, insights, and alerts to users on demand so they can measure, monitor, and manage supplier performance more effectively.

