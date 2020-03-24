Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2020) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce it has recently signed an agreement with Sunflower Consulting Group (SCG) to further position itself to be a leading bottled water and beverage provider. SCG specializes in all aspects of convenience store operations. This strategic partnership with SCG promotes increased awareness and sales of the company's initial product release, BE WATERTM, to a nationwide audience.

In the most recent press release (here), two prominent food and beverage sales executives recently toured the Greene Concepts' bottling plant and conveyed great exuberance with the company's design, mission, vision, location and future plans. One of those sales executives is the owner and founder of SGC, Mr. Harold Wingert. This strategic partnership aligns the company with one of the nation's foremost authorities on convenient store operations and opens the door for greater market penetration. SGC brings 34 years of convenient store experience to a strategic partnership.

Harold Wingert, founder and CEO of Sunflower Consulting Group suggests, "We are delighted to partner with Greene Concepts as we help to position them for great success in showcasing their BE WATERTM brand to fill the gap of a wide audience. Our connections into the proper market channels will help Greene Concepts achieve their strategic objectives and positions them in procuring purchase orders to share the BE WATERTM brand across the nation resulting in greater profits and maximized consumer value."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts Inc. states, "We are thrilled to have finalized an agreement with Sunflower Consulting Group and leveraging their experience and relationships within the food and beverage marketplace. SCG relentlessly pursues the best value for Greene Concepts in all areas and connects us to key industry leaders to establish our newly launched BE WATERTM brand in front of the masses so we can meet the growing need of consumers who desire healthy lifestyle choices. Stay tuned for upcoming sales and purchase order announcements of the BE WATERTM brand."

About Sunflower Consulting Group:

Sunflower Consulting Group (SCG), founded by Harold Wingert, specializes in all aspects of convenience store operations: consulting, store design, operational set up and ramp up, controls, inventory, and vendor contracts. Since 1985, when Mr. Wingert bought his first store, he has been engaged in the industry in some fashion, including operations, consulting, construction, and design. Over the last 34 years he has owned and operated 8 stores, successfully sold them, and has been consulting for the past decade. SCG has the team in place to provide the level of support you desire, from concept design, through opening the store, and establishing policy and procedures. SCG will work with vendors to achieve optimal sales and manage vendor contracts to take advantage of rebates or other incentives, which will result in more profits for ownership. SCG will assist ownership in hiring and training employees, continuing education, benefits package for management, and will assist in developing an employee manual. Sunflower Consulting Group looks forward to working with you to bring your concept to reality.

https://sunflowerconsultinggroup.com/

About Greene Concepts, Inc. and Mammoth Ventures Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry.

