A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest success story that explains how market basket analysis helped a German food retailer

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005459/en/

According to the market basket analytics experts at Quantzig, "By leveraging market basket analysis retailers can determine product affinity and understand the reason behind products purchased together."

Wonder how market basket analysis can help you drive sales? Request FREE proposal to know more about the benefits of deploying a tailored market basket model for your business.

The client is a well-known organic food retailer with business operations spread across Germany. The organic food retailer approached Quantzig to build a market basket model that would later help in increasing the effectiveness of marketing campaigns. The client also wanted to work on the optimization of store layouts to drive better sales. Since the client was struggling with a low volume of sales, a thorough analysis was done which revealed the organic food retailer lacked a robust warehouse architecture to support market basket modeling. In such cases, retail businesses, especially in the food industry, must leverage market basket analysis which will provide them with hidden patterns of customer purchase patterns.

Contact us to learn how a new market basket model can help businesses to identify and discover hidden purchase patterns.

The market basket analysis solutions offered by Quantzig helped the client to devise a highly scalable and flexible market basket analysis dashboard.

Quantzig's market basket analysis provided benefits that helped the client to:

Improve quarterly sales by 50%

Bring down overall marketing budget by 15%

To know more about our market basket analysis solutions, request a FREE demo

This market basket model engagement provided predictive insights on:

Developing a layout plan to drive better sales

Tracking product affinity for top-selling products

To read more about the scope of our engagement, request more information

The success story offers comprehensive insights on how Quantzig's market basket analysis helped a Germany-based organic food retailer to improve marketing effectiveness while bringing down the overall marketing budget by 15%. A robust market basket model helped the client to devise a new store layout plan which resulted in a 50% rise in quarterly sales.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005459/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us