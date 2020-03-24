Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of its recent article that sheds light on three steps that are crucial to succeed in your master data management initiatives

Poor data quality is the unintended consequence of data silos and a lack of data and analytics governance. The siloed nature of data sets can results in suboptimal decision making and poor organizational performance if left unattended. With data volumes increasing, leading enterprises are now considering master data management (MDM) as a solution to put an end to all their data management woes. Since master data management offers an enterprisewide trusted view of critical data about customers, citizens, employees, patients or products. It is now being considered as the go-to solution for tackling data related to complexities faced by businesses today. Amidst its increasing adoption, its crucial to note master data management is a complex undertaking and those who wish to leverage it must make an informed decision on readiness before large scale adoption.

Evaluate readiness at an enterprise-level before you adopt an enterprise MDM solution by analyzing your culture, data and analytics maturity, and the ability to support new initiatives required for cross-organizational collaboration," says a big data analytics expert at Quantzig.

Three steps to get started with master data management:

Step 1: Evaluate organizational readiness

Master data management initiatives often fail when businesses don't ensure organizational readiness before starting. To avoid such failures, its crucial to analyze readiness at an enterprise-level even before leveraging such solutions.

Step 2: Identify use cases and the need for MDM

Determine if master data management is the right response to the problem at hand. At times, solutions to your data management challenges may revolve around organizational restructuring or business process reengineering.

Step 3: Keep the benefits in mind

Considering the challenges faced by businesses in today's world, master data management is inevitable, regardless of when and how it is being approached. A master data management platform is not just a strategic necessity for businesses but is becoming a crucial aspect of all successful enterprise-wide master data management programs.

