Ebiquity has postponed publication of its final results, in line with the FCA guidance. The trading update indicates the figures are as outlined in February's period-end update, with year-end net debt at £5.8m. Committed facilities of £24m are in place, of which £14m was drawn down at the year-end. Guidance for FY20 has been withdrawn in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group's clients, both locally and globally, are certain to be reining in their marketing spend, but are going to be keener than ever to ensure what they spend has the best return on investment.

