The "Europe Agricultural Biologicals Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Source; Application Mode; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Agricultural Biologicals market is accounted to US$ 2,372.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2019 2027, to account to US$ 6,418.8 Mn by 2027.

Agricultural biologicals constitutes a broad range of plant extracts, insects, microbials, and other agricultural biologicals materials, which are used by the farmers to enhance the crop health and yield and for the pests control. It also helps in enhancing the availability of nutrients, nutrient uptake capacity of plant, assists in product's strong resistance to insects, and residue managements, as well as improving total productivity of the plant crops. The Europe agricultural biologicals market is segmented on the basis of product type as bio pesticides, bio stimulants, and bio fertilizers. The bio stimulants segment in the Europe agricultural biologicals market is estimated to garner the fastest-growing segment in the market. Bio stimulants are biologicals fertilizer additives which are used in crop production to enhance plant growth, health and productivity. It helps plant to improve nutrient-use efficiency, tolerate stresses like heat, cold, and drought and improve quality characteristics like nutritional content, shelf life, and others. It differs from other crop protection products as they act only on plant's vigor and does not provide any controlled actions against any pests or disease, thus it enhances plant growth and development throughout the life cycle of crop from seed germination to plant maturity stage. Increasing focus on enhancing plant productivity, linked with speedy soil degradation will propel the market in future. It acts as an effective substitute to synthetic agro products and used at a high rate due to its eco-friendly nature and performance effectiveness. The driving factors include the need for crop augmentation while pursuing rising sustainable practices, looking for biologicals practices to boost production with decreased pressure on environment.

The Europe agricultural biologicals market is segmented based on source as microbials, bio chemicals, and others. The microbials segment accounts for the largest share in the Europe agricultural biologicals market, while the biochemicals segment also contributes a significant share in the market. Bio chemicals is another major source of agricultural biologicals which are used as a pesticide product. It exploits natural substances rather than chemicals for the pest control. It consists of natural substances like diatomaceous earth, canola oil, tea tree oil, neem oil, cayenne paper, baking soda, and other substances. Customers are highly using biochemical products for soil amendments and seed treatments. It generally releases biochemical molecules to target areas of plant such as leaf stem surface, root rhizosphere, etc. Rising usage of natural products for the pest control are mainly driving this market.

The Europe agricultural biologicals market is segmented based on application mode as foliar sprays, soil treatment, and seed treatment. The seed treatment segment accounts for the largest share in the Europe agricultural biologicals market, while the soil treatment segment is estimated to be garner the fastest segment in the market. Soil treatments are the agricultural practices or operations for the soil protection and improve its performances like soil fertility, and soil mechanics. It is used to treat the polluted soil and transform into functional agricultural soil. Microbes like bacteria and fungi are used to remove soil pollutants or contaminants by nitrogen fixation process, limiting plant pathogen's growth, decomposing heavy metals, mitigating hydrocarbons, halogenated organic solvents, halogenated organic compounds, radionuclides, and pesticides in the soil. Rapid surge in industrial development, increasing population, increasing demands of qualitative, and nutritive food products are mainly driving the market. It assists in the development of plant by improving moisture retention and soil's nutrient content, microbial restoration activities, improving physical and biologicals soil's content, etc. which is expected to propel the market growth in coming years

The Europe agricultural biologicals market is segmented based on application as cereals grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits vegetables, and others. The cereals grains segment holds the largest share in the Europe agricultural biologicals market, while the fruits vegetables segment also contributes a significant share in the market. Fruits and vegetables are the key source of vitamins, nutrients, and minerals and highly demanded by the European consumers. Natural pesticides consisting of minerals and plant based ingredients and various microorganisms are used for biologicals control of fruits and vegetables. These natural pesticides are used to protect fruits and vegetables from weeds, insects, and other infections caused by pests. Bio stimulants are also used to improve the fruits and vegetable seedlings. Agricultural biologicals are widely used for early plant development, healthy or qualitative yield, improved shelf life, low occurrence of fruit and vegetable crop diseases. Rising requirements of organic vegetables and fruits with low chemical usage, along with high level consistency, improved color, and increased size of fruit and vegetable products are driving the usage of agricultural biologicals.

Europe agricultural biologicals market is segmented based on country as Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Italy holds the largest share in the Europe agricultural biologicals market, which is followed by France. From the very beginning, Italy has been highly involved in organic farming using bio pesticides, bio fertilizers and bio stimulants to maintain the quality and quantity of yield and is considered to be an important contributor in environmental and food sustainable development. The organic agriculture sector of Italy has shown a remarkable growth opportunities in terms of supply corresponding to its demand. The growing domestic demand is met partially by production and partially by increased imports.

