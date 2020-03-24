Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2020) - SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) subsidiary Direct Solar America has positioned the entire company to virtual sales seeing promising results. The company has always had the vision to move to an entirely online purchase and current conditions have made that vision come to fruition much sooner. In the first week the company has closed multiple deals and is building a pipeline of additional homeowners setting up new appointments.

"The Direct Solar America management team did a great job re-positioning the company quickly in these uncertain times. We are encouraged that we were able to retain most of our top reps and give them the tools to succeed in virtual sales. Ultimately we believe this is an improvement in the process and will continue to drive the company to new levels in the future," states Greg Lambrecht CEO SinglePoint.

To set an appointment call 844-830-1615 or visit https://directsolaramerica.com/appointment/

Our online solar process is a place for homeowners to feel comfortable and enjoy a no pressure sales environment. We look to educate homeowners on the options in their area for installing and if financing we look for the best financing options for the customer. We work with licensed, vetted contractors in multiple states to bring the best value in your decision to go solar.

Direct Solar America is currently bringing on additional virtual agents. If you are interested in setting appointments or selling solar please contact 844-830-1615 and ask how you can start selling solar with Direct Solar America.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

Founded in 2011 SinglePoint, Inc (OTCQB: SING) invests in and acquires brands and companies that will benefit from injection of growth capital and the sales and marketing expertise of SinglePoint. The company portfolio currently includes solar, hemp and technology applications. SinglePoint is working to grow the company to a multinational brand.

Connect on social media at:

https://www.facebook.com/SinglePointMobile

https://twitter.com/_SinglePoint

https://www.linkedin.com/company/singlepoint

https://www.youtube.com/user/SinglePointMobile

For more information visit: www.SinglePoint.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Corporate Communication

SinglePoint Inc.

888-OTC-SING

investors@singlepoint.com

www.singlepoint.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53745