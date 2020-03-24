Den 20 mars 2020 offentliggjorde MOMENT GROUP AB ("Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolagets likviditet är ansträngd. Idag, den 24 mars 2020, offentliggjorde Bolaget ytterligare ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget arbetar för att säkerställa tillgång till rörelsekapital under det närmaste kvartalet. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument observationsnoteras om det föreligger en väsentlig osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella situation. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i MOMENT GROUP AB (MOMENT, ISIN-kod SE0000680902, orderboks-ID 32720) ska observationsnoteras. On March 20, 2020, MOMENT GROUP AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company's liquidity is under strain. Today, March 24, 2020, the Company issued another press release with information that the Company is working to ensure access to working capital for the coming quarter. According to the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in MOMENT GROUP AB (MOMENT, ISIN code SE0000680902, order book ID 32720) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Issuer Surveillance, 08-405 60 00. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.