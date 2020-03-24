Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Players, Coaches and Managers Waive Part of Their Salaries

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / Borussia Dortmund's players voluntarily waive part of their salaries against the background of the current "coronavirus" situation and thus show also solidarity with the Borussia Dortmund group's 850 employees and their families. This applies as long as match operations standstill or matches are played and carried out without spectators "behind closed doors".

Like the players, the managers in a modified way and the coaching staff also waive part of their salaries.



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA can save up to a double-digit million amount in personnel costs, depending on the duration of the current situation, which will contribute to stabilize and secure the club as one of Dortmund's largest employers during this Corona crisis.

