BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Annual General Meeting Arrangements

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Annual General Meeting Arrangements

The Board of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG) would like to provide an update on the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM' or 'the Meeting'), to be held on 25 March 2020. The Board has considered the AGM in the light of the current COVID-19 situation and the latest guidelines from the Government advising that individuals should avoid social contact, gatherings and all non-essential travel. The Board believes all shareholders will wish to comply with the Government guidelines and therefore, if they have not done so already, encourages them to submit their proxy votes electronically. Details on how to do so are given on the AGM proxy card and in the Annual Report. Given that the deadline for proxy voting has now passed, and under the circumstances, the Board has agreed that it will exercise its discretion to allow late votes cast by proxy to be counted up until the start of the AGM at 11.00 a.m. on 25 March 2020.

If shareholders have any questions that they would have liked to put to the Board, the Manager or the statutory Auditor, but are now unable to do so, they can be submitted to the Company Secretary at: cosec@blackrock.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Simon White, Managing Director, Closed End Funds, BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 020 7743 3000

Email: cosec@blackrock.com

Press Enquiries:

Ed Hooper, Lansons Communications - Tel: 0207 294 3620

E-mail: edh@lansons.com; BlackRockInvestmentTrusts@lansons.com