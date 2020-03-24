Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the benefits of supplier performance management.

Two out of three major procurement risks factors are related to suppliers. Hence extreme dependencies on suppliers can give rise to quality issues which will impact your brand's reputation. Supplier performance management helps businesses to analyze and manage the performance of suppliers spread across various verticals of the business. Supplier performance monitoring not just helps in cost-cutting but often results in improvements in supply chain operations. Supplier performance management activities bring reforms in the capability of suppliers in a cost-effective way. By leveraging supplier performance management any business can identify the root causes of potential issues. In this competitive world, every business is focusing on on-time delivery, price reduction without compromising with the quality of supplier services.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "Supplier performance metrics brings together the components of risk management, metrics management, and supplier segmentation to help businesses better manage supplier relationships."

How Can Supplier Performance Management Help Businesses?

1: Avoid supply chain risks and disruptions

2: Improve brand reputation

3: Achieve savings by cutting cost on unnecessary factors

4: Collaborate efficiently with suppliers

Supplier performance management helps businesses to eliminate faulty suppliers and sets the stage for suppliers with competencies to fulfil customer expectations. Hence supplier performance management results in a strategic partnership between businesses and suppliers and increases the performance and capabilities of suppliers.

