China's leading ICT event connecting visitors various business opportunities in China

SHENZHEN, China, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOE - Information and Communication Expo is a highly influential professional exhibition of communication technologies in the Asia-Pacific region, showcasing new products, technologies and applications for optical chips, optical devices, fiber optic cables, optical modules, and optical equipment. It is also known as the gateway to enter China's communications market by following policy trends, gaining market information, and consolidating stronger relationship in the supply chain.

CIOE 2020 will be moved to the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center on September 9-11, expecting 3,000 global exhibitors from all over the world in 160,000m2 exhibition area.

Highlight 1: New Center with new floor plan. CIOE has always been a platform for communication industry to stimulate new business opportunities for subdivided categories as optical chips and materials, optical devices and modules, optical fibers and fiber sensors, testing instruments, communication system equipment, production system equipment, broadcast communication equipment, cloud data centers, wireless communications, operations and services.

Highlight 2: Over 3,000 companies are exhibiting together. Leading optical communication companies such as AOI ,MACOM, SIFOTONICS ,SONY, II-VI PHOTONICS, INSIGA, ARTILUX, WOORIRO, DENSELIGHT, IQE, OZ OPTICS, US CONEC, NTT-AT, SENKO, SCHOTT AG, KYOCERA, VIAVI, EXFO, KEYSIGHT, ANRITSU, YOKOGAWA, Hisilicon, INNOLIGHT, Accelink, Hisense, HGTECH, O-NET, CIG, TAC-GENRAY, Gigalight, Eoptolink, Linktel, YSOD, Broadex, TFC, CCTC, Mitsubishi, Murata, Hengtong, YOFC, ZTT, OSEASUN, SDGI, SHIJIA, Etern, PHOGRAIN, QXP, SAIC, and mindsemi will participate at CIOE 2020.

Highlight 3: More than just showcasing products. CIOE Exhibitors can directly access any part of the supply chain and match resources at exhibition site to better explore new applications and opportunities. In addition, CIOE will make extract effort to invite professional visitors and buyers this year from organization of operators, data center service providers, equipment vendors, the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile Internet, to expand your business network in China and to create more business opportunities at your CIOE journey.

A concurrent conference will be held to analyze the development trend and technology application direction of the new generation of information and communication technology and to discuss hot topics in optical communication industry such as optical network technology development in the 5G era and 5G applications.

Highlight 4: Policy drives industry. As China announces it will devote more effort in building new infrastructure, which includes seven major sections: 5G infrastructure, UHV, intercity high-speed railway and intercity rail transit, new energy vehicle charging piles, big data centers, artificial intelligence, and industrial Internet of thing, optical communication devices, optical fibers and cables, and optical equipment are in great demand in China. As the largest and most popular event, CIOE - Information and Communication Expo is the annual sourcing platform for global buyers for optical communications products. In 2020, it will be expecting around 85,000 buyers and service providers to source components and devices for such categories.

CIOE - Information and Communication Expo is the ideal platform to get access to China's optical communication market.

