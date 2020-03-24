Kerlink (AKLK FR0013156007), a specialist in solutions dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT), and ZENNER IoT Solutions GmbH, the leading LoRaWAN system integrator and solution provider in Germany, have collaborated on the largest LoRaWAN deployment in that country, including up to 3,000 Kerlink Wirnet LoRaWAN gateways.

The network is operated by Netze BW, the largest distribution network company for electricity, gas, and water in Baden-Württemberg, Germany's third-largest state.

Kerlink, a leading provider of solutions for designing, launching, and operating public and private LoRaWAN IoT networks, offers a comprehensive product portfolio of industrial-grade network equipment, best-of-breed network-core, operations, and management software, and value-added applications. The company has more than 120,000 installations in 69 countries in all the primary IoT verticals.

ZENNER IoT Solutions is a subsidiary of ZENNER International GmbH Co. KG and part of Minol-ZENNER Group. ZENNER International applies innovative system solutions based on IoT technologies as part of its digitalization strategy, from project development to measurement-data acquisition and processing to applications at the end user. Focused on the digitalization of the energy and water supply industries, the company offers a broad and diversified portfolio of products, solutions, and services worldwide. Minol-ZENNER Group operates the biggest LoRaWAN network in Germany. The infrastructure now comprises over 6,000 IoT gateways, with which over 800,000 measuring devices and sensors communicate on LoRaWANnetworks.

"This major deployment in Baden-Württemberg demonstrates the excellent scalability, flexibility, and robustness of LoRaWAN networks, and the reliability of Kerlink LoRaWAN gateways," said Dr. Gerald Troppenz, business development manager ZENNER IoT Solutions. "Kerlink's flexible configurations simplified making its carrier-grade hardware compatible with our ELEMENT-IoT platform a comprehensive middleware for device, network, data, and user management."

"This partnership with ZENNER IoT Solutions is an important expansion of Kerlink's business in Germany and demonstrates once again the best-in-class quality of our products for industrial-grade private IoT networks," said Etienne Ghidossi, Kerlink key account manager. "Leveraging its strong field experience with equipment deployed in demanding environments, Kerlink offers carrier-grade gateways designed for enhanced radio performance, especially in ultra-dense 3G/4G cellular settings, such as urban areas."

Further information available:

www.kerlink.com

www.zenner-iot.com

www.minol.de/minol-zenner-gruppe

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005448/en/

Contacts:

Mahoney Lyle

Sarah-Lyle Dampoux

+33 (0) 6 74 93 23 47

sldampoux@mahoneylyle.com