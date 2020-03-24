QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that Thierry Bernard has been named Chief Executive Officer.

Additionally, a Joint Meeting of the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board has resolved to propose Mr. Bernard, who has been with QIAGEN since 2015, for election as Chief Executive Officer and a Managing Director at the next Annual General Meeting, which is set to take place in June 2020, along with the re-election of Roland Sackers as Chief Financial Officer and a Managing Director. The Joint Meeting further resolved to propose the current members of the Supervisory Board to all stand for re-election: Håkan Björklund, Stéphane Bancel, Metin Colpan, Elaine Mardis, Lawrence Rosen and Elizabeth Tallett.

"Thierry Bernard is an outstanding leader who has performed impressively while guiding QIAGEN through a period of significant change since taking on this role on an interim basis in October 2019," said Håkan Björklund, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of QIAGEN N.V. "He is a strong and proven leader with extensive industry expertise and deep customer relationships. Most important, he has shown the energy and skill to drive QIAGEN forward and has been a key leader in achieving the agreement for QIAGEN to be acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific in a transaction that remains on track for completion in the first half of 2021 and will create a bright future for our trusted QIAGEN brand, employees and product portfolio."

"It has been an honor to lead QIAGEN on an interim basis, and I would like to thank the Supervisory Board, my colleagues in the Executive Committee, and all of our QIAGENers worldwide. The progress we have made at QIAGEN during a transformational period would not have been possible without the highest level of teamwork," said Thierry Bernard. "More than ever, QIAGEN has a critical role to play in helping to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and to live up to our vision of helping to make improvements in life possible. We are determined to help authorities and medical staff around the world respond quickly to those who are ill and prevent the spread of this disease. I am confident that our teams will rise to this unprecedented challenge."

