The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority's (EIOPA) latest phase of its Solvency II (SII) review suggests a set of potential changes, many of which, if implemented, would enhance solvency ratios as stated under SII. However, EIOPA has also discussed changes to the discount rate used in SII. This would result in significant strengthening of reserves for life insurers.

In its new Best's Commentary, "EIOPA Information Request Points to Solvency II Changes for Insurers", AM Best suggests that the potential changes outlined by the EIOPA document should be viewed as a package with different elements having offsetting effects on stated regulatory solvency ratios. The mix reflects competing pressures on EIOPA.

Tony Silverman, associate director, AM Best Europe Rating Services, said, "The EIOPA review can be seen as providing a menu of potential ingredients that, at least when taken together, might provide a pragmatic outcome for regulators. Nevertheless, insurers will be exposed to different strands of the review in varying degrees and there will be gainers and losers in terms of stated regulatory solvency ratios."

EIOPA was originally scheduled to deliver its advice based on this review in June 2020, but the deadline for insurers to respond has been extended by two months as part of EIOPA's reaction to the increasing disruption from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

