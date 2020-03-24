Hubspot Solutions Partners The B2B Marketing Lab and Mpull Join Forces to Form Huble Digital

LONDON, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huble Digital has launched today as a result of the merger of HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner, The B2B Marketing Lab, and HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner, MPULL, two of the largest HubSpot Software Solutions Partners in EMEA.

London-based international digital marketing consultancy, The B2B Marketing Laboratory, and the Cape Town-based digital transformation and HubSpot Accredited Advanced Implementation support provider, MPULL, have merged to form Huble Digital Limited - the new international trading brand for the combined business under Huble Digital.

This new business extends the strategic partnership announced between the two brands in November 2019 and will provide HubSpot Elite Partner level support from locations in London, Singapore, Germany & South Africa. With combined revenues in excess of $5million and more than 80 full-time staff, the new brand is expected to create the largest international HubSpot Solutions Partner business headquartered in the UK and Central Europe.

HubSpot's CEO, Brian Halligan, commented: "I want to congratulate The B2B Marketing Lab and MPULL on these exciting achievements. As separate companies, both of these partners have had such a positive impact on the customers they've supported. Together, they'll be able to take that support to the next level. This is great news for our partner community and our customers."

Huble Digital will be led by The B2B Marketing Lab's, Founder & Chief Executive, Bob Dearsley, who comments: "Our customers demand the highest quality standards of service. They want to be able to rely on one Partner who can provide the same technical expertise for strategy development, HubSpot CRM, web development, onboarding, content creation and ongoing programme execution irrespective of where they are located. A world-class customer service that will run to the same tried and tested methodology in any country of operation."

Daryn Smith, Co-Founder of MPULL, who will become Chief Strategy Officer, explains: "The scale of the new Huble Digital business extends our international reach and allows us to expand our full-stack digital consulting services for CRM, CX and technical integrations for both end customers and Partners."

About Huble Digital - www.hubledigital.com

Huble Digital is the largest solutions provider for HubSpot software, technical development, implementation & onboarding and consulting services in Europe, Middle-East & Africa (EMEA) having more successful HubSpot implementations than any other Solutions Provider. The business is headquartered in London and operates from offices in the UK, Singapore, Germany and South Africa.

Contact details