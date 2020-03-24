Lyxor International Asset Management (LYXW) LYXOR ETF - Important Information - ETF Liquidation 27/03/2020 - Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor World Index UCITS ETF 24-March-2020 / 18:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LYXOR Index Fund Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: 28-32, place de la Gare, L-1616 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 117.500 (the "Company") _______________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-factor WORLD Index UCITS ETF Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation and in the latest Prospectus of the Company or any supplement. Luxembourg, March 20, 2020, Dear Shareholder, The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") considers that the value of the net assets in the sub-fund Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-factor World Index UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") has decreased to an amount determined by the Board to be below the minimum level for the Sub-Fund to be operated in an economically efficient manner. Therefore, the Board has decided to liquidate the Sub-Fund as specified in the below: ISIN Code Suspension Primary Liquidation Final Net on the Market Day (Last NAV Asset Value Secondary Suspension close of the Calculation Market (close of below days) date (close of the below the below days) days) LU1348962132 24/03/2020 25/03/2020 27/03/2020 30/03/2020 Please note that any fees or costs incurred within the context of the liquidation will be borne by the Sub-Fund. Further to the above, the Board has decided to suspend the Subscription and the Redemption of Shares on the primary market within the Sub-Fund as from March 25, 2020. Listing of the Shares from all of the stock exchanges on which they are listed will be suspended as from March 24, 2020 (after the close of the stock exchanges). Finally, the Board has decided that all the Shareholders will be compulsory redeemed as of March 27, 2020 at the final Net Asset Value of March 27, 2020 calculated on March 30, 2020. Any liquidation proceeds which cannot be distributed to Shareholders will be deposited on their behalf with the Caisse de Consignation in Luxembourg. This liquidation will be reflected in the Prospectus at the next opportunity. For any questions, do not hesitate to contact Lyxor Client Services at the following contact details: Phone number +33 1 42 13 42 14 - Email address: client-services-etf@lyxor.com. Yours sincerely, For the Board. ISIN: LU1348962132, LU1348962132 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: LYXW Sequence No.: 54400 EQS News ID: 1005969 End of Announcement EQS News Service

