VIP-Media: Daniel Habif's 'RETURNING HOME' Video Is Giving Us Hope During This Uncertain Time

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / There are few individuals as creative, loving, and genuine as Daniel Habif.

Habif, the Mexican entrepreneur, content creator and motivational speaker who has been featured in many important events such as the Live Aid for Venezuela in February 2019, has spoken at major forums such as TEDx, Mexico's Senate of the Republic and the recent author of his latest book, INQUEBRANTABLES, shows us that amid despair, there is always hope.

In his latest YouTube video, "RETURNING HOME," Habif shares his thoughts on the current Covid19 pandemic in an honest, candid, and unequivocally, Daniel Habif way, in which only he can express.

"I don't believe in any kind of boundaries, which is why I am doing this video in English, Italian, French and other languages. I don't speak very well, but I will try, I always try. By not expressing myself in my native language makes it a beautiful challenge that allows me to remember: "That in this life it is more important to be willing than to be prepared.'" Habif says at the beginning of the video.

In the video, which in less than 24 hours received over 60,000 views, Daniel starts by pointing out that because of Coronavirus there is at the moment a lot of panic because a lot of people are going to be isolated, and that all of this is okay. He also claims that the virus has shown us we are not as strong as we thought.

Because people or cars are not flooding the streets as they normally are, Daniel points out the many things that we can notice now: "the birds chirping,' "the blue and beautiful sky and not the smoke from the pollution.'

Daniel continues highlighting the good things happening around us. We can now hear the sound of cutlery from our neighbors as families gather to eat together and see parents go back to telling stories to their little children. There are also those who have to stay alone, but now get the chance to talk to themselves, "take a longer shower, eat breakfast slowly, put on some lotion and feel your hands.'

People sing from their balconies and realize they can live their lives with less than they normally get or think they need. Everyone now also has time to clean their minds and have a "space to settle themselves,' and be able to focus on the little pleasures of life we don't always notice.

In a little less than 11 minutes, Daniel is able to give us the hope we need today more than ever. With a call to go back to love, to forgiveness, and to reflection. This has been an experience for all of us, and it has undoubtedly shown us that we normally live at an unnecessarily fast speed that can lead us to a "spiritual heart attack.'

"We will soon remember that our world is abundant and we will discover that sickness is our empty attitude, and that's okay. Because if we want, only if we want, soon goodness will regain control of humanity and we will all seek to offer comfort, give food and after all this time of not hugging, we will want nothing more but to love, we are going to rethink our lives we are going to want our life to serve the tired, the anguished and the homeless. We will be forced to forgive because we have realized that we all need each other." Daniel states in the video.

Daniel closes by asking people to cooperate rather than compete, and to pray for the rebirth and revival of love. He makes the point that this pain cannot be for nothing--that we should learn something from this and come out of it improved.

"RETURNING HOME" has been able to move thousands of people from all over the world--drawing comments of amazement, bliss, gratefulness, reflection and unity. Check it out and share it with people who may need to be lifted up today.

To watch Daniel Habif's "RETURNING HOME" video, click here.

