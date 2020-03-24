Solebury Trout Announces Virtual Conference Series with Presentations from Life Science Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / Solebury Trout, a boutique investor relations and corporate communications firm, announced today that it will be hosting a Virtual Conference Series on March 26, March 31, and April 2, 2020, featuring leading companies from the life sciences industry. At the event, management teams will present a business overview and highlights using an online, digital meeting format.

Investors and others can register at the Solebury Trout Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Series homepage to access the conference and presentation schedule.

"We are pleased to introduce a virtual meeting platform to highlight the progress and potential of leading life sciences companies," commented Jonathan Fassberg, Co-CEO of Solebury Trout. "This platform enables investors to continue to have direct access to the many companies in our industry advancing innovative, life-saving technologies and products worldwide."

The companies to present at the conference series include:

Adrenomed (private), Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), AM-Pharma (private), ANTEV Limited (private), Apexigen (private), Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM), BerGenBio (BGBIO-NO), Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB), CerSci Therapeutics (private), ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX), Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM), Faraday Pharma (private), Forbius (private), HaemaLogiX (private), Impact Therapeutics (private), Junshi Biosciences (1877-HK), Kineta (private), Landos Biopharma (private), Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE American:LCTX), NeuroRx (private), Neximmune (private), NorthSea Therapeutics (private), OnKure Therapeutics (private), Paion (PA8-DE), Paradigm Biopharma (PAR-AU), PharmaMar (PHM-SE), Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). Ryvu Therapeutics (RVU-PL), Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL), Targovax (TRVX-NO), Teon Therapeutics (private), and Vaccitech Limited (private).

More information on the event, including a list of presenters and companies potentially available for engagement with the investment community, can be found at www.troutaccess.com.

About Solebury Trout

Solebury Trout is a well-established Investor Relations and Corporate Communications firm. For more than 20 years, Solebury Trout has partnered with private and public companies across all sectors, offering fully outsourced investor relations, perception surveys, environmental, social and governance (ESG) evaluations, C-suite visibility programs, content development, media relations, digital and social media communications, crisis preparation and media and presentation training.

Solebury Trout is affiliated with Solebury Capital and is a subsidiary of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Solebury Capital a premier equity capital markets advisory firm providing management teams and owners with independent advice and judgment honed in decades of experience in capital markets at leading investment firms across the globe. Since its founding in 2005, Solebury Capital has advised on over 700 successful transactions representing nearly $300B in proceeds.

Contact:

Thomas Hoffmann

thoffman@soleburytrout.com

Disclaimer

"Solebury" is a marketing name for Solebury Trout LLC and Solebury Capital LLC. The services described herein may be performed by a combination of Solebury Trout LLC or Solebury Capital LLC. Solebury deal team members may be employees of either entity. Solebury is an affiliate of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., a diversified financial services company. Equity capital markets advisory and related services are provided by Solebury Capital LLC. Solebury Capital LLC, is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. This material does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any investment product or security.

