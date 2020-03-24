Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 892790 ISIN: FR0000053225 Ticker-Symbol: MMT 
Tradegate
20.03.20
10:42 Uhr
11,310 Euro
+0,110
+0,98 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,140
10,360
22:29
10,150
10,310
20:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION SA11,310+0,98 %