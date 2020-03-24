Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 813534 ISIN: US1167941087 Ticker-Symbol: BKD 
Frankfurt
24.03.20
15:34 Uhr
31,800 Euro
+1,600
+5,30 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRUKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRUKER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,800
32,400
22:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BRUKER
BRUKER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRUKER CORPORATION31,800+5,30 %