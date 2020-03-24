Real-Time PCR kit validated for a variety of respiratory samples types

Validated with Bruker-Hain GenoXtract 12 DNA/ RNA extraction system and kits

Agreement signed with Primer Design LTD (UK), part of the Novacyt Group, for Bruker-Hain Diagnostics distribution of CE-IVD marked genesig COVID-19 diagnostics kits

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced a distribution agreement with Primer Design Ltd (UK), a subsidiary of Novacyt SA, for Bruker-Hain Diagnostics to distribute the CE-IVD-labeled genesig real-time PCR coronavirus (COVID-2019) assay, effective immediately. Bruker-Hain Diagnostics has a portfolio of DNA/RNA extraction and preparation systems and kits.

The genesig real-time PCR Coronavirus (COVID-2019) CE-IVD assay is validated for use on Bruker-Hain Diagnostics GenoXtract (GXT) automated nucleic acid extraction devices with associated extraction kits. Shipments to Spain, France, Germany and the UK have already started.

The genesig assay has been validated for respiratory samples (nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs, sputum) on commonly available laboratory thermocyclers. The kit includes all necessary reagents to produce up to 96 results in under two hours. The genesig assay is designed for very high specificity for the 2019-nCoV virus strain that is implicated in COVID-19. The genesig test is CE-IVD marked and intended for in vitro diagnostic use in Europe.

Graham Mullis, CEO of Novacyt SA, stated: "With Bruker we have found a strong distribution partner with a Microbiology Diagnostics business that has significant reach into a large number of European infectious disease laboratories. This will help to bring our genesig test into laboratories quickly, where its diagnostic results can help to prevent the further spreading of COVID-19."

Dr. Wolfgang Pusch, Executive Vice President Microbiology Diagnostics at Bruker Daltonics, commented: "Bruker is joining the fight against COVID-19. In combination with our validated GenoXtract (GXT) products for nucleic acid extraction, we now offer a solution for preparation and detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. We have also seen accelerated orders of our MALDI Biotyper systems from Chinese CDC laboratories, e.g. to rule in or out bacterial infections in severe respiratory disease."

About Bruker-Hain Diagnostics

Bruker-Hain Diagnostics is focused on Molecular Diagnostics (MDx) products within Bruker's Microbiology Diagnostics business. Hain Lifescience GmbH is the legal manufacturer of the Fluorocycler XT, MTBDR 2.0 assay and of GXT nucleic acid preparation kits. For more information, please visit, www.hain-lifescience.de.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

