Flood Lewis & Associates Discusses High Net-Worth DWI in Texas

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / A DWI is no laughing matter. According to the CDC between 2003-2012, 13,138 individuals in the great state of Texas lost their lives due to drunk drivers. Yet, the seriousness of the crime has often fueled unfair treatment and the overzealous prosecution of those alleged to have been intoxicated while behind the wheel.

Some estimates, such as those from criminal justice reform organizations such as the Innocence Project place the number of wrongful convictions in the United States at over 20,000.

Since inception, the DWI criminal defense attorneys at Flood Lewis & Associates have fought tirelessly on behalf of their clients, helping those facing DWI charges in Texas get the representation and justice they deserve.

High Net Worth DWI Defense

Flood Lewis & Associates has built a reputation on the successful representation and litigation of high net worth DWI cases. High net worth individuals, such as those in positions of reputation, public office, or executive management often face unique challenges in the wake of a DWI charge. Public perception, reputation and more are often very real concerns, as is privacy.

As a firm with a focus on DWI defense for high net worth individuals in and around the greater Houston area, Flood Lewis & Associates has established an impressive track record of navigating these unique challenges with precision and compassion. As reported by Show Me The Justice (showmethejustice.com), an independent publisher of legal verdicts, statistics and news from Harris County, the firm boasts an unprecedented 80% win rate for DWI cases.

Their successful track record of case dismissals has drawn in oil executives, radio personalities, police officers, professional athletes and even a DEA agent for expert DWI representation.

DWI Defense in Texas - an uphill battle

According to the National Highway Safety and Traffic Association (NHTSA), in 2017, almost 17,000 individuals were involved in an accident related to drunk driving. If that statistic wasn't eye-opening enough, the Texas Department of Transportation states that every 20 minutes an individual within their state is injured or killed as a result of drunk driving.

As such, law enforcement, prosecutors and judges alike have taken a no-holds-barred approach to DWI offenses, often pursuing arrests, charges, and harsh sentencing. This process can be demeaning, embarrassing, and emotionally difficult to handle. Those interested in learning more about the process and what to expect are encouraged by Flood Lewis & Associates to visit their DWI Guide.

The right law firm can, and often does, make the difference between a harsh penalty up to and including jail time, and having a conviction overturned or thrown out. Local law firms such as Flood Lewis & Associates have a finger on the pulse of the legal climate in the area, having a deep understanding of local practices and procedures, as well as the ability to leverage its network of contacts and relationships to facilitate a positive outcome.

DWI Defined Under Texas Law

There is no doubt that Texas has a "drunk driving" problem. The aforementioned stats have been the catalyst behind strict DWI laws, relentless enforcement and often harsh penalties for those convicted.



Under Texas Penal Code § 49.04 states you're committing a crime if you:

Operate a motor vehicle in a public place; and

Are under the influence of drugs or alcohol

But the law isn't just limited to motor vehicles on Texas roadways. Individuals can also be charged with a DWI while operating or assembling an amusement park ride, or while operating an aircraft or a watercraft (such as a boat or jet ski).

Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) is measured using breath, urine or blood analysis. Chemical testing is an imperfect process and can pose potential problems and/or issues that may be contended in court. Units of measurement are in grams of alcohol with limits set at:

08 or higher for non-commercial drivers at or over the age of 21;

04 or higher for those with commercial driver's licenses (CDL); and

02 or higher for individuals under the age of 21.

Further, field sobriety tests may also be employed by law enforcement as a means to justify a DWI charge. However, improper procedure, use of non-approved testing methods and more can all be areas of contention in court.

DWI Penalties in Texas

The particular penalties an individual may face varies based on a number of factors surrounding the circumstances of the arrest and an individual's past criminal history. However, those convicted may face fines, mandated DWI schooling, annual fees, and even incarceration. Even refusal of sobriety tests is grounds for mandatory penalties.

About Flood Lewis & Associates

Founded in 2003, Flood Lewis & Associates is an eminent law firm comprised of veteran DWI defense attorneys and trial lawyers dedicated to protecting and upholding the rights of their clients.

The firm is conveniently headquartered in Houston, TX, where they serve the greater Houston area community, focusing on winning victories in and out of court for high net worth clientele. To date they hold a demonstrable track record of unprecedented success, boasting an 80% win rate as of the date of this publication.

Those interested in learning more about the firm or scheduling a no-cost initial consultation are encouraged to reach out.

