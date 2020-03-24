Elkhart, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2020) - ResGreen Group (OTC Pink: RGGI) CEO Parashar (Parsh) Patel announced today that the RGGI new and improved website has been activated for RGGI shareholders and investing public to view and stay updated with the Company's progress.

Patel stated, "I am extremely pleased with the format and new look of our website. We will continue to add content concerning our corporate progress and advancements. I also would like to clarify that we have talked about bringing out an Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) however, to be more precise, our first robotic vehicle is better classified as an Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR)."

Patel continued, "The fundamental difference between AGVs and AMRs can be summed up by the difference noted between a guided vehicle and a robot. A guided vehicle follows fixed routes, usually along wires or magnets embedded in the ground - not unlike the difference between a train and an automobile. An AGV robot is probably clever enough to use simple sensors in order to avoid hitting obstacles that pop up in its way, but it's not clever enough to go around them. In fact, AGVs aren't clever at all - without much on-board intelligence, they can only obey simple orders. This means that AGV robots tend to get into trouble when anything isn't exactly the way they like it. This is in addition to their notorious reputation when it comes to adapting to change. If you want them to expand their work area, for example, it's an expensive and time-consuming hassle.

An AMR is much more sophisticated. It's packed with sensors and powerful on-board computers that help it to understand its operating environment. Rather than being restricted to fixed routes, an AMR can instead navigate dynamically using a map, allowing it to plan its own paths and travel quickly and efficiently. AMRs are smart enough to recognize and react to people, cars, forklifts, and more. They safely perform their jobs no matter how busy the surrounding environment and can even do futuristic things like following a specific person wherever they need to go, mother duck-like."

"We have made great strides over the last couple of weeks and are on track for the launch of our first AMR, (on the concrete) by early to mid-summer. Please visit our new and exciting website at http://resgreenint.com/ to stay informed of our progress and industry updates", Patel concluded.

The overall robotic industry is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.8%. More information can be found at: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automated-guided-vehicle-market-27462395.html?gclid=CjwKCAiA3uDwBRBFEiwA1VsajA37Sm51oAOKal2ptATWn0Dvzzpqmw0VloUrbN1BiKihtFADkrwxxBoCVuIQAvD_BwE

ABOUT RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL, INC.:

RGGI is using certain Know-how and Intellectual Property (IP) that it possesses and looks to acquire and develop components for material handling logistics and certain Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) and mobile technologies.

RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of professional engineering experience in this space and plans to remain focused and highly motivated to execute on its business strategy to develop certain Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR).

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of ResGreen Group International Inc. with members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

