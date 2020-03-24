Stage Zero Life Sciences: StageZero Life Sciences to Present Virtually at the Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th

TORONTO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences (TSX:SZLS), today announced that James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO will deliver a virtual presentation at this year's MicroCap Investor Summit on March 26th.

The company presentation can be viewed via webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/33701 on March 26th, 2020 at 09:40 a.m. EST.

The Spring Investor Summit is taking place virtually and will be featuring over 500 registered executives and investors.

"Moving the Investor Summit from a traditional in-person event to a virtual one was a prudent decision in light of the current COVID-19 crisis," said Mr. Howard-Tripp. "We welcome the opportunity to have this platform to connect with investors and interested parties to share our corporate strategy for the coming months."

Investors will be able to view all the company presentations directly in the conference event platform on the event days. One to one meetings for companies and investors will now be scheduled and conducted via phone lines.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of cancer and multiple disease states through whole blood. Aristotle®, our next generation test, is a panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle is built on our proven and proprietary Sentinel Principle Technology Platform which has been validated on 10,000 patients and used to develop the first liquid biopsy for Colorectal Cancer, with further validation currently underway. In addition to building a pipeline of products for early cancer detection, the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia that offers the ColonSentry® test as well as licensed biomarker tests for lung, breast and prostate cancers. To learn more visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

