MHHC Enterprises Inc,: MHHC Enterprises, Inc: Continuity of Business During COVID-19

To our valued Shareholders, Customers and Business Partners



Our organization has undergone significant challenges over that past year, but we have made and continue to make significant progress in moving the business forward. Our priority has been to improve our basic infrastructure that will support long-term strategic growth for our customers and business partners. Additionally, our strategies will facilitate growth in revenues and establish new Joint Ventures for the enterprise.

Our goal and next steps were to introduce our new MHHC-website and new methods for communicating with all stakeholders through a press release. But our priority right now is to do our part in helping our business partners and staff manage their personal lives as our country prepares for the spread of COVID 19.

We are asking all to make sure they are informed with accurate information about COVID 19 by reading updates from CDC at: Coronavirus Update.

At MHHC we understand this is a difficult and uncertain time for everyone. Our organization and business partners are working to offer food for the elderly, making sure that front line firemen, paramedics, and law enforcement have protective gear to keep all communities safe. We ask that if you have the means and health, reach out and donate to individuals needing food deliveries or make a phone call to local and state organizations to help your community stay strong. This is the time to heed the words of John F. Kennedy, "Ask not what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country." The time has come that we challenge each other to contribute in some way to the public good of every American. Reach out to local nonprofit organizations and donate what resources you can. Also make sure you are taking the necessary steps in keeping a safe distance as well when helping friends, family members or a small business.

Our focus remains on providing service to our dealers, customers and business partners for a long time to come. We have worked hard to get to this level and will continue to build upon our success. Our business has taken the appropriate actions to ensure that business continuity and service to our customers remains and that we will serve each one to best of our abilities.



As you face your own challenges, know our hearts and thoughts are with each one of you during this difficult time.



Best-Frank Hawley-MHHC Enterprises, Inc Chief Executive Officer

www.mhhcco.com email: operationsmgr@mhhcco.com

Phone: 253-336-6442

