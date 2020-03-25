

Overview of the Joint Research

KAWASAKI, Japan, Mar 25, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd., and Quantum Benchmark Inc. of Canada today announced that they will conduct joint research on quantum algorithms using Quantum Benchmark's error suppression technology as they aim to advance the capabilities of current generation quantum computing platforms.Quantum Benchmark, a startup founded by leading researchers from the University of Waterloo's Institute for Quantum Computing, is the leading provider of software solutions for error characterization, error suppression, and performance validation for quantum computing hardware. In this collaborative research project, the companies will develop practical quantum algorithms utilizing Fujitsu's AI algorithm development technology as well as its knowledge gained through Digital Annealer(1) applications in finance, medicine and material development. Quantum Benchmark's patented True-QTM software system, which enables optimal performance of current hardware, is a key to this development.Accordingly, Fujitsu Laboratories and Quantum Benchmark will endeavor to solve problems in the fields of materials science, drug development and finance that are intractable to solve with conventional computers.Issues and Development BackgroundQuantum computers are expected to be able to perform a new form of computation by harnessing fundamental properties of the quantum world, such as entanglement and superposition. This is often explained by invoking the idea that they can process both 0 and 1 at the same time, and the continuum of states in between 0 and 1. This advantage comes by performing calculations using quantum bits, called "qubits", which is unlike conventional computers which process conventional bits, that can be only 0 or 1.However, quantum bits are fragile and highly vulnerable to errors and noise, and as time goes on, the effects of noise add up, making the quantum calculation results inaccurate. Since calculations for pharmaceuticals and materials are time-consuming, there is a need to develop error-suppression methods enabling algorithms to overcome the effects of noise.Outline of the Joint Research1. Research PeriodApril 2020 to March 2021 (planned for extension after April 2021)2. Roles and ResponsibilitiesFujitsu Laboratories Ltd.- Development of quantum algorithm for applications such as quantum chemistry and machine learning- Development of performance analysis technology for quantum algorithm in simulationsQuantum Benchmark Inc.- Support implementation of the company's True-QTM error diagnosis technology on current quantum computing platforms- Support implementation of quantum algorithms on current quantum computing platforms- Support custom specific error suppression strategies and performance evaluation for quantum algorithms on current quantum computing platformsFuture PlansFujitsu Laboratories and Quantum Benchmark will expand the scope of their joint research beyond finance, drug discovery, and materials, as they plan to develop quantum algorithms to be implemented in quantum computers for various applications which could not be solved with conventional computers. The companies aim to demonstrate new applications on a 100+ qubit quantum computer by 2023.(1) Digital Annealer Fujitsu's new quantum-inspired architecture that can rapidly resolve combinatorial optimization problemsAbout FujitsuFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (Code: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.About Fujitsu LaboratoriesFounded in 1968 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited, Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd. is one of the premier research centers in the world. With a global network of laboratories in Japan, China, the United States and Europe, the organization conducts a wide range of basic and applied research in the areas of Next-generation Services, Computer Servers, Networks, Electronic Devices and Advanced Materials. For more information, please see: http://www.fujitsu.com/jp/group/labs/en/.About Quantum BenchmarkQuantum Benchmark is the leading provider of software solutions that enable error characterization, error suppression, and performance validation for quantum computing hardware. The company is led by a team of the world's top research scientists and engineers in quantum computing with the mission of enabling quantum computers to solve real-world problems. Quantum Benchmark is venture-backed, with headquarters in Kitchener-Waterloo, Canada. 