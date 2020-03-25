Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JJWS ISIN: FR0010298620 Ticker-Symbol: MSBA 
Frankfurt
24.03.20
16:19 Uhr
1,035 Euro
+0,065
+6,70 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEMSCAP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEMSCAP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,025
1,070
24.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEMSCAP
MEMSCAP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEMSCAP SA1,035+6,70 %