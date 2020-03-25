Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc.: Weekend Unlimited Sales and Reach Increasing Significantly During Covid-19 Economic Slowdown

Company streamlines operations to maximize results and names new CFO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS1)(OTCQB:WKULF) is pleased to provide an update on the strong growth of its operations as the day to day realities of the economic picture with Covid-19 unfold.

The Company's branded product line is experiencing excellent growth in Oklahoma, with sales numbers doubling from the month of January compared to the period to date in March - in addition the Company's products are now in 74 dispensaries, adding to that total on a daily basis. In light of Covid-19 and the inherent uncertainties, the Company is focused on maximizing sales growth at a time where there is opportunity within the sector as consumer demand grows. With its strong cash position, Weekend is taking all necessary steps to focus resources on its US Cannabis and CBD growth to increase revenues and optimize its operations while also decreasing its monthly expenses by over 35%.

Highlights

100% + increase in Oklahoma dispensaries carrying Weekend Branded Products from February 1 st with 35 locations to 74 locations by March 24 th , 2020

with 35 locations to 74 locations by March 24 , 2020 115% increase in overall branded product sales in Oklahoma from January to March

Building on success in Oklahoma, the Company is preparing to launch its Orchard Heights branded products, which will benefit from existing production, sales and distribution

"We are prioritizing our growth in US markets, deploying capital and building an operational team featuring great salespeople, under trying global times," said Mr. Chris Backus, Weekend President and CEO. "It is important to note that the cannabis and CBD sector is demonstrating signs of growth in this environment. Demand for our branded products is increasing and our team is operating at full throttle, meeting that demand and establishing the brand amongst more and more consumers. We are in a strong cash position and able to take advantage of the opportunities for growth, including the upcoming launch of our Orchard Heights brand in Oklahoma."

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Payment as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Payment is a Professional Chartered Accountant with 12 years' experience in finance, reporting, regulatory requirements, public company administration, equity markets, and financing of publicly traded companies. Extensive experience in the cannabis, manufacturing, natural resource, and retail industries. Mr. Payment replaces Mr. Michael Hopkinson as CFO. "We are thrilled to have Robert on board, he will play an integral role on our leadership team going forward, and I want to thank Michael for all his efforts and wish him the best in his future endeavours," said Mr. Chris Backus.

The Company is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approvals, it intends to extend the expiry date and reprice an aggregate of 8,679,972 previously issued warrants (the "Warrants") for an additional 12 months at an exercise price of $0.25. 4,546,920 Warrants were originally issued March 29, 2018, with an original expiry date of March 29th, 2020; 3,452,295 Warrants were originally issued April 5th, 2018, with an original expiry date of April 5th, 2020; and, 680,757 Warrants were originally issued April 16th, 2018, with an original expiry date of April 16th, 2020. The original exercise price of all of the warrants extended and repriced was $2.00. In addition the Company has issued 4,930,000 options at an exercisable price of $0.125 for a 5-year term, 1,250,000 of which are to be granted to insiders.

