DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the 'Supplemental') AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the 'ETC') Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law 24-March-2020 / 18:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Amundi Physical Metals plc (« Issuer »)* *Release of the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental") AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law* Dublin, March 25, 2020 The Issuer announces today that it has made available to the public the first Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland on 20 may 2019. The first Supplemental has been approved on 04 March 2020. The Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com [1]). Copies of the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. 24-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Amundi Physical Metals plc Palmerston House, Fenian Street 2 Dublin Ireland ISIN: FR0013416716 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Amsterdam, Paris EQS News ID: 1005921 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 1005921 24-March-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=15a0d7578b2ddc54aa600e91991731a0&application_id=1005921&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

