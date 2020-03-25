With effect from March 26, 2020, the subscription rights in IRRAS AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 07, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: IRRAS TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014186565 Order book ID: 193431 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 26, 2020, the paid subscription shares in IRRAS AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: IRRAS BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014186573 Order book ID: 193432 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB