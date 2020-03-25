IBU-tec is expanding its share in the greentech, electromobility, energy storage and life science sectors, all of which are likely to show strong growth in future. In the short term however, management expects weaker demand from some customers, the effects of coronavirus and a fire affecting some of the reactors at BNT will result in FY20 sales being in the lower double-digit percentage range below FY19's level.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...