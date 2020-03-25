Head of BioMed X Wins Business Worldwide Magazine's CEO Award

LONDON, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Founder and Managing Director of German biotechnology company BioMed X has been named "Biotechnology CEO Of The Year- Europe" in the Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) 2020 CEO Awards.

The Awards seek to identify and honour the most respected C-level executives across the globe, from a comprehensive range of sectors. Unlike many other awards that focus on a company's success, the spotlight is instead on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick- namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition he/she deserves as well as to use their example to inspire others to achieve similar success.

Dr. Christian Tidona established the company in 2013 to tackle the inefficient translation of biomedical research results into new therapies.

The BioMed X Institute has been pioneering new approaches, especially in biomedical pre-clinical research, delivering results that are tangible, reproducible, and can be translated to patient care. The new centre in Heidelberg combines global crowdsourcing with local incubation, heralding a completely new way to enable innovation to these critical pre-clinical research stages.

By accessing crowdsourcing, Dr. Tidona has been able to tap into some of the best resources and research minds in the field, at the same time as giving early career scientists the opportunity to work on complex projects and lay the groundwork for a new generation of therapies. BioMed X usually receives up to 500 project proposals from early-career scientists from up to 80 countries, of whom the 15 most promising talents are then selected by an evaluation committee and invited to a five-day boot camp in Heidelberg.

The company has been making waves in the industry, with big names including Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, AbbVie, Roche and Johnson & Johnson following its innovation model.

Fourteen research groups have been started, approximately 50 Bachelor, Master and PhD theses have successfully been completed and more than 100 research talents from over 30 countries relocated to the centre.

Dr. Tidona explained how the model has helped big pharma solve complex issues and look for innovative approaches that has never been available before, "Traditionally, big pharma is facing the challenge to literally find the needle in the haystack! With BioMed X's global crowdsourcing platform, we are now able to identify and attract researchers at the world's best universities and research institutions who are interested in making a real impact in research for the benefit of patients. We have successfully completed the first steps on the way to become a major institute in Heidelberg, which is why we are quite confident that our unique model can also scale globally," he said.

A video interview with Dr. Christian Tidona can be viewed on the BWM website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2020/03/15/interview-with-christian-tidona-ceo-of-biomed-x-at-the-london-stock-exchange-studios/

About BioMed X

The BioMed X Institute is an independent research centre located on the campus of the University of Heidelberg, Germany. Based on a new innovation model, outstanding biomedical pre-clinical research projects in the fields of biomedicine, molecular biology, cell biology and diagnostics sponsored by pharmaceutical partners such as Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie and Roche are conducted by talented early-career scientists recruited from all over the world. The link between active global crowdsourcing of the best research talents with local incubation enables the combination of the best of both worlds, academia and industry - free, creative and curiosity-driven research with a solid validation of results, timelines and deliverables.

Further information about BioMed X can be found online at https://bio.mx/





About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

