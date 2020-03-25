Appian Offers Credit Support to Mining Companies Through Coronavirus Crisis

LONDON, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Message from Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian"), the investment advisor to long-term value focused private equity funds (the "Appian Funds") that invest solely in mining and mining related companies.

The spread of coronavirus has had a profound impact on people's lives, economies, commodity prices and financial markets worldwide. Although the full impact is not yet clear, Appian is monitoring the situation closely. Our first priority is the safety of our people. Our operations around the globe have implemented measures to protect employees, limit the spread of the virus and assist local communities. We will keep these arrangements under review as the situation evolves and will continue to assess how we can play our part in the response.

We are also conscious that the broader mining industry is already under pressure. There has been a demand shock and prices have fallen. Restrictions on the movement of people have forced companies to change working patterns. Supply disruption could increase further if the virus spreads to key commodity producing regions in Latin America and Africa. It is precisely in times like this that long-term capital and through-the-cycle thinking are required to support high quality businesses and management teams.

To address the challenges presented by COVID-19, Appian has expanded its focus and is ready to provide short-term, flexible financing solutions across the capital structure, including credit facilities, to support mining companies with near term balance sheet pressures and liquidity concerns - in addition to considering our usual direct equity investments. The long-term nature of the Appian Funds' capital base and the flexibility of Appian's investment mandate allow us to support partners within the range of US$50 million to US$300 million of financial support, including equity, bridge loans and other forms of credit.

Appian has significant investment experience in both development assets and operating mines across a range of commodities and jurisdictions, with a current portfolio including base, precious and specialty metals in Latin America, North America, Australia and Africa. We remain constructive on the medium and long-term outlook of the sector and look forward to continuing our engagement with industry participants world-wide.

Should you wish to reach out to one of Appian's offices and presences in London, Toronto, Lima, Belo Horizonte or Sydney, or our additional technical teams in Mexico and South Africa, please email: info@appiancapitaladvisory.com.

About Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to long-term value focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets.

For further information:

Finsbury+44 (0)20-7251-3801 / AppianCapital-LON@finsbury.com

Charles O'Brien, Ruban Yogarajah, Richard Crowley