Meet Brandon Medford: The Man Behind PTG 365, The No. 1 Auto Brokerage Across The US

NEW YORK. NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2020 / By now it's no surprise that Brandon Medford has made a name for himself as an entrepreneur being the CEO and Founder of PTG 365. Together with David Obaseki and Eric Whitehead, it has grown into a multi-million-dollar automotive business in just a year. Aside from this, what makes PTG 365 all the more worthy of its success is how they are creating equal opportunities to ensure everyone, regardless of socio-economic status or credit standing, can buy a car.

PTG 365 is considered the number one automobile brokerage across the US. They have worked with both new and pre-owned vehicles of all brands, makes, and models. They also work with all credit and take pride in having incredible relationships with over 40 finance institutions so they have the lowest interest rates and highest approval rates out of all the rest of the auto brokers in the country.

The road to becoming the top automobile broker wasn't an easy one. Brandon was met with a lot of challenges and struggles along the way. Working at an early age of 16 at Wendy's made him realize he wanted to be more than where he is now. At 19, his eagerness to become successful was ignited when he had the chance to talk to a Sales Manager who would, later on, push him to become the best that he can be. The Sales Manager told Brandon, car sales are where the money is and there are business opportunities worth exploring. Because of that, Brandon knew he was meant for something bigger than himself.

All of this came into fruition when he met his first Sales Mentor who taught him everything he needed to become successful. He learned how to sell at least 25 cars a month and quickly became one of the top sales professionals in the country. This opened up opportunities and promotions for him that he only dreamed of.

While this was something that proved Brandon's skill as an entrepreneur, he felt like he was stuck and felt like things weren't for him. This hesitation became the fuel to his breakthrough. When he met with his friends and now business partners, David and Erik, that's when the PTG 365 was born.

PTG 365 offers services like no other. They are a one-stop-shop with services such as new car sales, pre-owned car sales, auto insurance, and financial education services.

Since launching PTG 365, they have garnered thousands of clients nationwide and have expanded their headquarters in Florida, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Because of this success, they now have a No. 1 show on Snapchat, called "Driven", where Brandon and his team sell exotic vehicles to high-end celebrities. Currently, he's the go-to guy for all new exotic cars. He's done business with Rich the Kid, Swae Lee, Tory Lanez, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane and many more.

He gives credit to his team for the entire company's success. That is why he feels that he owes it to the world to help business enthusiasts succeed as well. More than becoming a lucrative entrepreneur, Brandon has also become a motivational speaker that aims to educate and motivate people to find themselves and become the best that they can no matter what field they're in. For him, the journey to success he has been through is enough that he can do something to help those aspiring young entrepreneurs to be just like him.

Brandon has also started a branding, marketing, and consulting company to offer all businesses the secrets to growing a healthy and successful business just like he did.

